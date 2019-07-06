Saeed Ghani visits Civil Hospital, NICVD in Tharparkar

MITHI: Sindh’s Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani on Saturday paid visits to Civil Hospital and National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in Mithi of Tharparkar district, ARY News reported.

Saeed Ghani visited different wards of NICVD where he inquired after the health of patients and other facilities of the medical centres in the famine-hit region.

The minister also observed medical faculties of Civil Hospital including neonatal ward and nursery. He also met patients to get information about their difficulties while receiving treatment at the hospital.

Read More: Thar desert receives rainfall, girl dies in lightning strike

During the visit, Ghani issued special directives to the hospital’s administration for enhancing medical facilities for the citizens.

While talking to journalists, Ghani said that the provincial government is following Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s directives for providing qualitative health facilities to its citizens.

He further announced that the provincial authorities have commenced construction work for establishing special units for cardiovascular diseases in all districts of Sindh.

Comments

comments