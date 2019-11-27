JUI-F leader Mufti Kifayatullah injured in attack near Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah was injured in an attack near Bedara Interchange on early hours of Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Mufti Kifayatullah was injured along with his two sons and an aide in attack, while he was traveling from Islamabad to Mansehra, JUI-F leader’s brother Habib ur Rehman said.

A vehicle hit the car of Kifayatullah from hind side near Bedara Interchange in Mansehra and stopped it near the interchange., his brother said.

The armed men escaped from the scene after attacking the victims, leaving them in injured condition, according to sources.

Mufti Kifayatullah and other injured have been admitted at King Abdullah Teaching Hospital Mansehra for medical attendance.

Local police has registered the case against five unknown attackers, officials said.

Kifayatullah, a firebrand cleric was arrested on October 27 the maintenance of public order (MPO) before his party’s sit-in in Islamabad and was later released on the orders. The arrest was challenged in Peshawar High Court and he was released on the court orders.

