MULTAN: Another video of religious scholar Mufti Abdul Qavi surfaced on Thursday, in which he can be seen showering currency notes on a singer, ARY News reported.

A former member of Ruet-i-Hilal Committee, Qavi was attending a Mehndi ceremony which was followed by a musical night.

As soon as a female singer started performing in the musical night, Qavi showered currency notes over her. He also danced in the ceremony along with his friends.

Later, talking to ARY News, Qavi termed the act as a way to ‘show his happiness’, saying that the woman in question was ‘wearing proper clothes.’

Last week, Qavi was back in the news again, this time for a controversial video with a transgender on popular app TikTok.

The cleric was seen in the video posing as a security guard with a transgender named Shanaya Gul.

It is pertinent to note here that back in 2016, Qavi’s pictures and videos with model and social media personality Qandeel Baloch went viral on social media. Subsequently, he was suspended from the Ruet-i-Hilal Committee.

He was also interrogated by the police on grounds of suspicion after Baloch was murdered in July 2016.

