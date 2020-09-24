KARACHI: Police on Thursday claimed to have killed a mugger as his other accomplice escaped after they intercepted them near the Sachal area of the city, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, two muggers were intercepted near Sumaira Roundabout in the Sachal area and after an exchange of fire one of them sustained a bullet wound.

“He died on the spot while his other accomplice ran away from the scene,” they said adding that police shifted the body to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police also recovered weapons, mobile phones, cash, and a motorcycle from the deceased mugger. The cops have started a search for the other accused in light of the evidence collected from the crime scene.

In a similar incident, a former policeman Taimoor is being identified as the mugger shot dead at Abul Hasan Isphahani Road in Karachi during a failed robbery bid on May 27 this year.

According to police, the incident occurred within the remits of Mobina Town police station on Wednesday morning, when two muggers approached a grocery shop and tried to loot it.

The shopkeeper, however, resisted the bid and opened fire on one of the robbers, killing him at the spot. A CCTV footage obtained from the shop also confirmed the story narrated by the shopkeeper.

It shows the culprit holding the shopkeeper and others inside the shop on gunpoint and looting money from the grocery store’s drawer. However, suddenly the shopkeeper opened fire to kill him on the spot.

Police have identified the slain mugger as a former policeman Taimoor, confirming that he was recruited in the force in 2011. He was later terminated from the police force.

The law enforcement authority said that they had found the slain mugger’s criminal record and he was arrested before over his involvement in criminal activities.

