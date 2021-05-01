Muggers using disguise of food delivery boys arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Citizens on Saturday apprehended two suspected muggers who used to loot people in disguise of food delivery boys from Gulshan-e-Jamal area of the city, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the citizens arrested the suspected muggers as they were trying to flee after depriving a citizen of his valuables in Gulshan-e-Jamal neighbourhood.

“They were beaten up by the enraged mob and later handed over to police,” they said adding that two pistols, a motorcycle, and a mobile phone were recovered from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Syed Tehseen Ud Din and Khuda Dino as police said they used to commit robberies in the guise of food delivery boys in order to dodge law-enforcing authorities (LEAs) during snap checking.

This is not the first incident in Karachi where muggers have been spotted using the disguise of food delivery boys to evade arrest and commit street crime acts.

In one such incident recently, street criminals in the garb of online food delivery riders looted a citizen sitting in his car in Karachi’s Gulzar-e-Hijri neighbourhood.

In the footage obtained by ARY News, the criminals can be seen roaming the street in the garb of delivery riders and noticed a white car stopped outside a house.

The suspected criminals have immediately turned their motorcycle towards him and later one of the men came close to the car driver and took out a weapon. The armed man was also wearing the bag of an online food delivery service.

At first, the citizen tried to resist the armed robber from inside his car, however, the criminal grabbed cash, mobile phone and other valuables from him and flee from the scene.

