Muggers kill trader on resistance, loot Rs1 million in Lahore  

LAHORE: Two muggers on Saturday killed a trader in Lahore after he offered resistance during a snatching bid in the city, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the trader identified as Nasir was returning to his home after collecting an amount from the market when unidentified muggers intercepted him.

“The criminals looted Rs 1 million from the trader and shot him at the spot over offering resistance,” they said.

The body was shifted to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities as police initiated a search for the culprits involved in the incident.

In another daring bid, in the vicinity of Hadyara on Friday, seven people dressed in Punjab police uniforms burgled a house and escaped without a hitch.

Read More: Watch: Thief steals bike in 13 seconds

According to details, the individuals have stolen jewellery from the house worth Rs3.5 million along with cash and motorcycles.

The residents have registered a complaint of the incident in their local police station and a formal case has been registered on the matter.

