Muhammad Ali Sadpara our national hero: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said on Monday Muhammad Ali Sadpara, who went missing while attempting a K2 winter summit along with two foreign climbers, is “our national hero.”

“Three mountaineers went missing while attempting to summit K2,” he said, adding a rescue operation is underway to trace them. He maintained scaling the world’s second highest mountain is extremely difficult.

Also Read: Honor Sadpara by highlighting all athletes in Pakistan: Mansha Pasha

“Unfortunately, none of them have been traced as yet,” the head of the military’s media wing said.

Muhammad Ali Sadpara, John Snorri from Iceland and Jaun Pablo Mohr from Chile were on the mission to scale K2 but lost contact after they started their push for the K2 summit from camp 3 at midnight between Thursday and Friday.

Also Read: Rescue operation to locate Sadpara, two other climbers enters third day

Speaking to media earlier, Sadpara’s son Sajid said the chances of his father and other mountaineers returning alive are slim. He added nobody can survive in such harsh weather conditions for three straight days.

Comments

comments