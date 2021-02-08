Rescue operation to locate Sadpara, two other climbers enters third day

SKARDU: The land and the air rescue operation of Pakistan Army helicopters to locate three climbers, including Pakistan’s Muhammad Ali Sadpara, who went missing while attempting to summit the world’s second-highest mountain K2 has entered the third day.

A land and air search was launched Sunday morning to locate Pakistan’s Muhammad Ali Sadpara and two foreign climbers, John Snorri from Iceland and JP Mohr from Chile went missing while attempting to summit the world’s second-highest mountain, K2.

Sadpara, John Snorri from Iceland and JP Mohr from Chile have not been contacted since the three began their push for the K2 summit from camp 3 at midnight between Thursday and Friday, according to their team.

Two army helicopters flew to their maximum limit of 7,800 metres for a second time and conducted aerial reconnaissance for an hour to locate the missing climbers.

Two teams took part in the search operation, including one aboard a Pakistan Army helicopter while the other scouring the K2 route the mountaineers had taken.

The son of Ali Sadpara, Sajid Sadpara has returned to the base camp after he was sent back from 8200 kilometers altitude owing to a malfunction in his oxygen regulator.

Earlier, it was reported that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa are personally following developments regarding missing K2 mountaineers including Muhammad Ali Sadpara.

