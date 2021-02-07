Son loses hope for safe recovery of Ali Sadpara, other K2 climbers

SKARDU: Son of the missing mountaineer, Sajid Sadpara, on Sunday said that chances of Muhammad Ali Sadpara and other team members, who went climbing K2 without oxygen, returning alive have diminished, ARY NEWS reported.

“There are fewer chances of them returning alive as under such harsh weather conditions, there is no hope to live for three straight days,” he said while talking to media after reaching Skardu from Base Camp.

He further said that now a rescue operation is only possible to search for the bodies.

Detailing the journey, he said that they began their expedition towards the K2 summit on February 05 and he reached the bottleneck point at the peak.

“After reaching 8200 meters, I realized that it will be difficult for him to continue the expedition without oxygen,” he said adding that when he tried to use the available oxygen, it emerged that their regulators have leaked.

Sajid Ali Sadpara said that he suffered from mental issues at that point and his father and John Snorri asked him to return. “I returned from bottleneck while the other members of the team went up from there to reach the K2 summit,” he said.

He said that he was sure that his father and other team members had climbed the second highest peak and something happened to them as they were returning from the K2 summit.

It is pertinent to mention here that the second-day rescue operation of Pakistan Army helicopters to locate three climbers, including Pakistan’s Muhammad Ali Sadpara, who went missing while attempting to summit the world’s second-highest mountain ended with no sign of finding missing climbers.

A land and air search was launched Sunday morning to locate Pakistan’s Muhammad Ali Sadpara and two foreign climbers who went missing while attempting to summit the world’s second-highest mountain, K2.

