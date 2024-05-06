Two more children die of measles in Sindh

DADU: Two more children died of measles in district Dadu on Monday, taking the death toll to 25 during the past four months, ARY News reported on Monday.

Civil Surgeon Dr Amjad Mastoi while confirming the deaths said that an anti-measles vaccination drive is underway across the district Dadu. He said that during the last four months, 397 children infected with measles were admitted to hospitals.

Dr Amjad Mastoi said that a large number of children have been diagnosed with measles in Tehsils Juhi, Khairour Nathan Shan, and Maher.

He said camps have been established in the affected areas while the vaccination drive is underway and children are being immunised across the district

Earlier on February 19, Four children including an infant and a minor girl died of measles in district Sujawal.

According to reports, the deceased children were identified as two-month-old Ahmed, Gul Muhammad, 4, three-year-old Anila, and Azizullah. The children were residents of a Tehsil of district Sujawal.

Read More: Infant among four children die of measles in Sujawal

The measles turned out to be a fatal epidemic due to the non-vaccination of children. It was reported that the deceased children were not vaccinated by the Sindh health department.

Sindh health department is seen to be lacking in action over the increasing number of infections and deaths in the area.

Sindh’s health minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho had earlier said that a special vaccination campaign is being run in the areas with several measles cases.

In a statement, Azra Pechuho has said that a vaccine drive being started again from May 13 to 25 for typhoid vaccination. “In Sindh 8.9 million children of six months to 15 years’ age will be vaccinated for typhoid immunization”.

Measles cases have been increasing across most regions mainly due to missed vaccinations during the COVID-19 years when health systems were overwhelmed and fell behind on routine vaccinations for preventable diseases.