Muhammad Ali Sadpara, son expedite K-2 winter summit

SKARDU: Pakistani climber Muhammad Ali Sadpara along with his son Sajjid has accelerated the expedition to ascent the second highest mountain of the world, K2 without oxygen, ARY News reported Friday, citing sources.

Sadpara ad his son have reached Hotel Nek and they can summit the highest mountain of the world today at any time.

Meanwhile, a climber hailing from Balgharia slipped and fell while returning to the Camp-3 along with other climbers, said sources. The search for a missing climber is underway.

It is to be mention here that the expedition was postponed, earlier, due to bad winter. Sadpara, his son and a foreign climber were on a mission to ascend K2 without oxygen.

It is pertinent to mention here that a team of Pakistani and foreign climbers had begun their expedition to ascend the second highest mountain of the globe, K2, without oxygen to set a world record, days after the peak was scaled for the first time in winter by a Nepalese team.

We are embarking on the mission to summit the mountain and the team will include me, my son Sajid Sadpara and John Snorri, Muhammad Ali Sadpara said and asked the entire nation to pray for their success.

