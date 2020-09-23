Muhammad Zubair confirms meetings with COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Muhammad Zubair on Wednesday confirmed his meetings with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa after DG ISPR apprised media regarding their details, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking during ARY NEWS programme, Off The Record, Muhammad Zubair said that he met COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa during lunch and the discussion between the two also included a debate on matters pertaining to Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif.

“Army chief termed matters against the PML-N leaders as legal affairs and said that courts should decide on them,” he said while quoting COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa and further added that such meetings are held in secret.

The PML-N stalwart said he had a 40-year-old relationship with COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa. “I met him during the wedding ceremony of Asad Umar’s son, where the army chief asked me to meet him in Islamabad,” he said.

The second meeting was held in the presence of Director General (DG) ISI, the PML-N leader said.

He denied seeking any relief for Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz during the meetings and said that they discussed political matters.

Muhammad Zubair claimed that Maryam Nawaz was unaware of the meetings initially but he later apprised her regarding the contacts made by him. “If I had been going for seeking relief for Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz then they would have known prior to the meeting,” Zubair said.

He further expressed his ignorance as to why details regarding the meetings are being conveyed to the media today.

Earlier, Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Muhammad Zubair Umar held two meetings with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, ARY News reported.

Talking exclusively with ARY News, DG ISPR said that both meetings were held on the request of PML-N stalwart Zubair Umar. He said that matters pertaining to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were discussed in both meetings.

