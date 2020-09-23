ISLAMABAD: Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said on Wednesday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Muhammad Zubair Umar held two meetings with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, ARY News reported.

Talking exclusively with ARY News, DG ISPR said that both meetings were held on the request of PML-N stalwart Zubair Umar. He said that matters related to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were discussed in both meetings.

“The first meeting between COAS and Muhammad Zubair was held in the last week of August and the second one was held on September 7,” said Major General Babar Iftikhar while talking to ARY News.

He further said that Army chief Gen Bajwa categorically told former Sindh governor Zubair Umar that all legal matters will be solved in courts, while matters pertaining to political issues will be solved in the parliament.

The DG ISPR further said that COAS Bajwa told Zubair Umar to “keep the army away from these matters”.

Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid was also present in both meetings held between PML-N leader Zubair Umar and Army chief, added Babar Iftikhar.

Earlier today, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz has said that no any representative of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif met the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

She was referring to the meeting of the parliamentary leaders with the military leadership last week.

