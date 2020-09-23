No representative of Nawaz Sharif met COAS: Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz has said that no any representative of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif met the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

She was referring to the meeting of the parliamentary leaders with the military leadership last week.

In an informal media talk, Maryam Nawaz said that her ailing father cannot be operated until coronavirus pandemic ends.

She added that the immune system of the former prime minister is weak and he is being treated through medicines currently.

It is pertinent to be noted here that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif and former foreign minister Khawaja Asif were in attendance in a meeting of parliamentary leaders who met the COAS.

Ministers react to Maryam Nawaz’s statement

Reacting on Maryam Nawaz’s statement, Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed said that the PML-N leadership held not one but two meetings in the last two months with the military leadership.

Me and Shehbaz Sharif shared table in one meeting, he added, while exclusively talking to ARY News.

The minister said that the politics of Maryam will end the day when she starts speaking the truth.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry claimed that Shehbaz Sharif is not representative of Nawaz Sharif. Shehbaz’s Muslim League and Maryam’s Muslim League are different and separate.

Yesterday, PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif had also confirmed that key parliamentarians met with the military leadership ahead of the opposition parties’ all parties conference.

Interacting with journalists on the premises of the Lahore High Court (LHC) where he arrived to seek extension in his interim bail in a money laundering case, he had said: “Since word has got out about the meeting, I don’t deny it.”

