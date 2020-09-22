LAHORE: PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif confirmed on Tuesday that key parliamentarians met with the military leadership ahead of the opposition parties’ all parties conference.

Interacting with journalists on the premises of the Lahore High Court (LHC) where he arrived to seek extension in his interim bail in a money laundering case, he said: “Since word has got out about the meeting, I don’t deny it.”

“15 parliamentary leaders [representing the opposition and the government] were present in the meeting with the army chief, during which the issue of Gilgit Baltistan came under discussion,” Shehbaz said.

Claiming that the PML-N is being pressured, he said the decisions made by the all parties conference held on Sunday will be implemented no matter if he is sent behind the bars.

Meanwhile, the LHC bench headed by Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem extended interim bail of Shehbaz Sharif until September 24. The PML-N president along with his counsel Amjad Pervaiz appeared before it.

