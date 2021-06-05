13-year-old Multan boy killed by abductors over non-payment of ransom

MULTAN: A 13-year-old boy has been killed by abductors over non-payment of Rs20 million ransom from the family in Multan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The slain boy was identified as Tayyab Rehman who had been killed by abductors over non-payment of ransom by the family. The incident took place in the Rehmat Colony area of Punjab’s Multan city.

Police said that the body of the boy was thrown by kidnappers on Nag Shah roundabout. The police claimed to arrest a suspect, whereas, raids are being conducted to nab his accomplices.

According to City Police Officer (CPO), the prime suspect was a relative in the sorrowful incident. The police officer detailed that Tayyab had been kidnapped from outside his residence five days ago. He added that medical report of the boy will provide more facts.

Father of the slain boy is a garment trader and he was is only son. After taking notice of the incident, Inspector General (IG) Punjab summoned a report from the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan.

Earlier in January, a 12-year-old child had been murdered brutally by his captors after they were denied the ransom amount and one of their accomplices was apprehended by police in Karachi.

The Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) of the Sindh police had recovered the body of the victim from Gulistan-e-Jauhar after the location was provided by the arrested abductors.

The police had claimed after the initial investigation that the child was abducted by his neighbour, Shamshir along with his brother-in-law and another accomplice for getting a hefty amount in ransom.

The captors had murdered the child after one of their accomplices was arrested in a bid to receive the ransom amount. “The child was murdered in Saeedabad and his body was thrown in a nullah in Gulistan-e-Jauhar area,” claimed AVCC SP Abdullah Ahmed. He had said that the accused also threw acid on the body to deface it.

