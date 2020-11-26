Multan DC refuses permission to PPP for Nov 30 public meeting

MULTAN: The district authorities Multan on Thursday denied permission to Pakistan People’s Party for a public meeting in Multan on November 30, ARY News reported.

The Deputy Commissioner Multan refused permission on a request submitted by PPP leader Natasha Daultana citing ‘current situation’ of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

“The health department has imposed a ban on large gatherings of more than 300 people,” the district official said in his response to the PPP request.

“The permission for the public meeting will be a violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to tackle the coronavirus pandemic,” the DC responded to the request.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is planning to hold a massive power show in Multan on November 30 and former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani on November 12 had claimed that it would be the largest political rally in the region.

The opposition alliance has launched a protest campaign against the government by holding public meetings in big cities across the country.

The opposition was also not granted permission for a public meeting in Peshawar on November 22, but the PDM still held a public meeting in the city and violated the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The alliance organised the public rally, neglecting the recommendations of the health experts, who have warned against holding such an event at a time when the country is witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Senior doctors had earlier appealed to the politicians to cancel their rallies and public meetings in the larger interest of the people.

Comments

comments