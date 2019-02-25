ISLAMABAD: Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) of Multan division called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM House on Monday and apprised him about public complaints and difficulties regarding non-supply of gas and electricity and inflated bills, ARY News reported.

PM Khan said that the federal government initiated investigation into complaints regarding gas bills and action will be taken soon against responsible persons. He urged public representatives to play active role for resolution of issues.

The federal government was steadily making efforts to bring local government system and representatives that would be accountable before nationals, said PM Khan.

He directed lawmakers to ensure provision of best facilities in government hospitals. PM asked legislators to pay periodic visits to state-owned hospitals present in their respective constituencies.

The premier announced to provide special assistance to farmers for increasing production per acre as per policy of the federal government citing modernisation of agriculture sector.

He said that stabilisation of agriculture sectors was among top priorities of the [Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led] government.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan proposals from the provinces about reforms in agriculture sector and asked to submit their suggestions and recommendations while chairing a high-level meeting on February 1. PM Khan urged to devise plans for taking benefit from Chinese expertise in the sector focusing modern technology for boosting agriculture productivity.

