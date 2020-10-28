Three Multan hostages retrieved as police thwart kidnap for ransom bid

MULTAN: In successful bids to thwart kidnapping for ransom where different abductors had held hostage three individuals from Multan, the police have retrieved on Wednesday the captured persons and detained the alleged culprits, ARY News reported.

Multan Police reportedly foiled kidnapping of two individuals, namely Kaneez Mai and Maryam Bibi, against whom the kidnapper had demanded a ransom amount of Rs150 million from the aggrieved.

The kidnappers abducted Kaneez Mai and Maryam Bibi from Makhdum Rashid area of Multan. However, the police have now recovered them and arrested the alleged kidnappers today.

In another kidnapping bid which originally transpired in Multan on Oct 9, wherein the abductors had kidnapped one Shoaib, the police have recovered him from Peshawar.

Alleged kidnappers of Shoaib captured him from Multan then took him to Peshawar where the local police recovered and released him.

The abductors of Shoaib had demanded a ransom of Rs2.7 million from his family. Nevertheless, the police foiled the bid and retrieved him from captivity while the alleged culprits fled the scene.

READ: IG Sindh ‘apologizes’ to Umme Rubab over failure to arrest killers of her family members

In a separate development in Sindh today, the provincial Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Mehar apologized to Advocate Umme Rubab Chandio over the failure of police in arresting absconders allegedly involved in the murder of her three family members.

The IG Sindh met her today in Dadu and later talking to media after the meeting, she said that the police failed to arrest absconding culprits allegedly involved in the murder of her father, grandfather, and paternal uncle during the last three years.

Comments

comments