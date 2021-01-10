Mumbai case trial stalled due to India’s reluctance: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office reiterated on Sunday that Pakistan is fully abiding by its own statutes and fulfillment of its international obligations.

In a statement, spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said investigations, prosecutions and subsequent convictions, through due process, are a reflection of effectiveness of Pakistan’s legal system, which operates independent of any extraneous factors or influences.

“The legal process in the ‘Mumbai Case’ remains stalled due to reluctance by Indian side to send witnesses for cross examination by Pakistani court,” he pointed out.

“The State Department is encouraged to reserve its concern for the active aiding, abetting, planning, promoting, financing & execution of terrorist activities by India for which sufficient irrefutable evidence has already been provided.”

