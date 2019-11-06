New Pakistani envoy Munir Akram presents his credentials to UN chief

NEW YORK: Munir Akram, the new Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, presented his credentials to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on Tuesday.

A ceremony to this effect was held at UN Headquarters.

Welcoming Ambassador Akram in his new role, the UN Chief said Pakistan is a very important player in the United Nations, and it is an enormous pleasure to receive him as the new Pakistani chief delegate, APP reported.

The UN Secretary-General said he had a special relationship with Pakistan that he developed during his time as the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

António Guterres expressed hope that Ambassador Akram would contribute greatly to the exemplary relations between Pakistan and the United Nations during his tenure.

Munir Akram is a well-known figure in diplomatic circles who had served as Pakistan’s envoy to the UN previously as well, holding the office for six years between 2002 and 2008.

He had also served at the Pakistani missions in various world capitals including Brussels and Tokyo besides holding various positions in the foreign ministry.

The new envoy replaced Maleeha Lodhi after completion of her tenure at the global peace and security maintenance body.

