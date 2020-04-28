KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the 335 new coronavirus cases have been reported during the past 24 hours, which are 8.15percent of the 4112 tests conducted in the province. ARY News reported.

In a video statement, Sindh chief minister said that the coronavirus infection rate has dropped from 12percent to 8.15percent in Sindh. “It is a good sign that Covid-19 infection rate has dropped in Sindh”.

He said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Sindh has reached 5291 while a total of 45,328 tests have been conducted so far, including 4112 done over the past 24 hours.

Murad Ali Shah said that 43 fresh cases of coronavirus reported from Karachi’s District Central, 89 cases in District South, 53 in District East, 24 cases from District West, 28 cases in Korangi and 21 cases from District Malir.

Moreover, 7 cases reported in Sukkur, 17 in Hyderabad and 10 cases at Jacobabad, Syed Murad Ali Shah said.

Seven more coronavirus-related deaths were recorded during this period, taking the death toll to 92 in the province, he added.

Moreover, 4236 patients of coronavirus have been under treatment including 2915 have been isolated at homes, the chief minister said. At isolation centres 872 patients have been admitted and 449 under treatment at hospitals, he added.

