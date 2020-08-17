KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday denied the formation of any committee or deal between Centre and Sindh government to resolve the problems of Karachi, ARY News reported.

Addressing an important press conference here on Monday in Karachi, the Sindh chief minister said the provincial government will not share executive powers of Sindh Assembly with any other political party.

“We are ready to work with Centre for the betterment of Karachi, but will not share executive powers of the province with anyone,” he asserted.

“Different options are under study with the federation to resolve Karachi issues, but no sort of alliance has been made between Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P),” added Murad Ali Shah.

Murad Ali Shah said that situation turned worse in Karachi due to the recent spell of monsoon rains, adding that Sindh government took effective measures during the Karachi rains.

“Stance of Sindh government and PPP is clear, we will work as per the constitution.” added the Sindh chief minister.

“We discussed issues of Karachi during a meeting with federal minister Asad Umar,” he said and rejected the formation of any core committee to carry out development works in Karachi.

Commenting over appointing a new administrator for Karachi, the Sindh chief minister said it right of the provincial government to appoint an administrator.”Several names for the appointment of a new Karachi administrator are under consideration.”

