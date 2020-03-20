KARACHI: Sindh has 51 locally transmitted cases of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said while presiding over a 23rd meeting of the provincial task force on the coronavirus, ARY News reported.

Over the course of the meeting, he was informed that results of as many as 402 samples of the second batch of pilgrims who arrived in Sukkur from Taftan are yet to come out.

83 samples collected in Larkana have not yet reached Karachi for testing.

The chief minister said the number of cases of local transmission of the virus has reached 51, which he said is a cause for concern.

He urged the people to stay indoors and exercise social distancing to not only guard themselves against the disease but also their children.

Murad Ali Shah said public hospitals in the province reported as many as 1,874 suspected carriers of the disease, out of them 21 were found to be eligible to take a test for the coronavirus, whereas private hospitals reported 702 suspected cases, of them 5 were tested for the infection.

He said 3,710 people were screened upon arrival at Karachi airport and of them, samples of four suspected patients were taken.

