CM Murad Ali Shah wishes Karachi Kings win PSL 4

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday said he wished that Karachi Kings win the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 4, ARY News reported.

However, talking to media he said, it would be a success of Pakistan no matter which team won.

Murad Ali Shah said that Karachi would be hosting eight remaining matches of the PSL now.

“Two years back, I asked for one match and this year eight matches are being played here in Karachi,” he said.

According to the sources, the matches have been shifted to Karachi from Lahore amid current escalation with India.

The Sindh chief minister said it was welcoming that the PSL matches were being held at the National Stadium Karachi. He said the Sindh government would fully try to make the event successful.

He said meetings and arrangements in this regard had already started. Now, all attention of the provincial government was set on making the PSL successful, he maintained.

Murad Shah said all cricket fans were ready to watch the big event.

He said the government was completing preparations with the money received from sponsorship. He said he had no intention to seek money from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for arrangements.

To a query, the CM said some anarchic events took place in the metropolis, however the situation was controlled.

He said those terrorists were arrested who were involved in murder of a political leader.

The PCB has rescheduled the remaining matches. The matches which were scheduled to start from March 7 earlier, now will take place between March 9 until 17.

Karachi Kings will play its match against Peshawar Zalmi on March 10, which was earlier scheduled to be played on March 7 at the National Stadium Karachi.

On March 11, Kings will take on Quetta Gladiators.

The final of Pakistan Super League fourth edition (PSL 4) will be played in National Stadium Karachi on March 17, 2019.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ahsan Mani on February 28 had said none of the players had refused from coming to Pakistan, all the teams are ready to play in Pakistan, he continued.

