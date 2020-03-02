KARACHI: New Inspector General of Sindh Police Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar on Monday called on Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, ARY News reported.

The police department have a pivotal role in maintenance of law and order in Sindh, the chief minister said while talking to the police chief.

The chief minister directed the new police chief to take steps for improvement in law and order in the province. “The police should take more steps for protection of life and property of general public,” Chief Minister Shah said.

“I want a police department that creates a sense of relief and protection and not a cause of concern,” the chief minister said.

IGP Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar assured the chief minister steps for further improvement of the law and order in the province.

The new IGP Sindh will take charge of office today, a spokesperson of the chief minister of Sindh has said.

The federal government appointed the new police chief in light of the Sindh government’s demand.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Feb 1 had penned his third letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan to remove Inspector General of Police Kaleem Imam and pick one of the five names recommended by the provincial government for the top police office in Sindh.

The chief minister said the federal cabinet’s Jan 28 decision to put the issue on hold is a violation of a 1993 agreement. He insisted that one of the five names floated for the post be chosen to replace the incumbent IG.

Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar, a BS-22 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, was earlier serving as Inspector General, Pakistan Railways Police.

Meanwhile, Kaleem Imam was transferred and posted as the National Highways and Motorways Police inspector general.

