Sindh CM announces remission in prisoners’ sentences on Eid-ul-Fitr

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister on Saturday announced remission in sentences of prisoners on Eid-ul-Fitr festival, ARY News reported.

The chief minister made the announcement for the remission of prisoners’ sentences up to 60 days.

The announcement will be effective for 60-65 years old prisoners and women having children. The remission will also be applicable to prisoners aged below 18 years and the inmates who have completed their half and quarterly jail terms.

3,613 prisoners will get relief and 100 prisoners will be released after the latest announcement, CM Shah said.

The chief minister directed the home ministry to release the prisoners before Eid-ul-Fitr.

Earlier on Friday, President Dr Arif Alvi had granted special remission in sentences of the prisoners on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Fitr following the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The president announced remission in sentences up to 90 days as per their nature of the crimes while the interior ministry issued a notification in this regard today.

It does not apply to those convicted for murder, espionage, anti-state activities, sectarianism, adultery, robbery, dacoity, kidnapping, culpable homicide and terrorists acts and also those undergoing sentences under the Foreigners Act, 1946.

