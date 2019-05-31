Prisoners granted special remission in sentences on Eid

ISLAMABAD: On the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Dr. Arif Alvi granted special remission in sentences of the prisoners on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Fitr.

The president announced remission in sentences up to 90 days as per their nature of the crimes while the interior ministry issued a notification in this regard today.

It does not apply to those convicted for murder, espionage, anti-state activities, sectarianism, adultery, robbery, dacoity, kidnapping, culpable homicide and terrorists acts and also those undergoing sentences under the Foreigners Act, 1946.

Earlier on May 17, Prime Minister Imran Khan had thanked Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE’s Armed Forces Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan for releasing 572 Pakistani prisoners.

“We value the kind gesture of the United Arab Emirates government,” Imran Khan had said in a statement.

He had said the measure taken by the UAE government would help in stabilizing the bilateral relations.

