CM Murad visits various areas of Karachi to monitor cleanliness drive

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday visited various areas of Karachi to monitor the provincial government’s ‘Clean My Karachi’ drive, ARY News reported.

According to the details, CM Murad along with provincial ministers and lawmakers reached Garden area of Karachi and inspected the cleanliness drive. On the occasion, he listen the issues being faced by the residents and ordered the concerned authorities to address the problems immediately.

The chief minister directed the concerned the deputy commissioner to set up garbage dump on a suitable place for the residents. He also directed the DC to lift the trash alongside the roads in the area.

Sources said that CM Murad constituted an 18-member monitoring committee review progress and supervise ‘Clean My Karachi’ drive. The sources further said that cabinet members have been given task to assists the cleanliness drive in the city.

Earlier on September 22, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had said that the aim of ‘Clean My Karachi’ drive was to restore the past glory and beauty of the city.

Talking to journalists, CM Murad had said that the drive will continue for the entire month vigorously and people of city will witness the difference.

