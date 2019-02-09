Murad Saeed inaugurates E-Commerce initiative at Pakistan Post

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed has inaugurated ‘E-Commerce initiative’ at Pakistan Post in Islamabad on Saturday.

Speaking at an inaugural event, Saeed expressed his confidence in the initiative and said that it will lead the department towards financial prosperity.

The new service of Pakistan Post will enable customers to enjoy options like online shopping and cash on delivery.

“Our objective is the provision of all facilities to Pakistanis at their doorstep in minimum rates.” the minister said.

Recently, Director General Pakistan Post Dr Naseer Ahmed had said, Pakistan Post has the capacity to deliver to online vendors for their cash on delivery products with proof of delivery and prompt reconciliation of their payments.

“Many international web portal operators have shown their interest to enter into Pakistan market with Pakistan Post as their delivery partner,” he continued.

It is worth mentioning here, Germany’s Ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler last month paid a surprise visit to the General Post Office (GPO) in Islamabad to send a gift to his family in Berlin.

Mr Kobler later tweeted about it on his personal account, expressing his happiness over improvement in Pakistan Post service, in English and Urdu: “great to hear that Pakistan Post has become reliable & delivers fast now. so just sent a small gift to my family in Berlin. thank you for the service and friendly staff at the post office”, he wrote, tagging Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed.

