Murad Saeed to visit Karachi for NA-249 by-poll electioneering

KARACHI: The major political parties who have fielded their candidates for the important NA-249 by-poll have intensified their respective election campaigns in the constituency.

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services, Murad Saeed, has announced to visit Karachi on Friday to help Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Amjad Afridi in his election campaign, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

To woo Pashtun voters in the constituency, the PTI leader from Swat has announced to help party candidate Amjad Afridi in his election campaign for NA-249.

The minister will visit the NA-249 constituency on Friday and will address several corner meetings. During the visit, the Murad Saeed will also meet with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.

The NA-249 seat was relinquished by the PTI’s Faisal Vawda, who had won the seat in the 2018 general election, beating PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif by a small margin of 723 votes. Sharif had bagged 34,981 votes in the constituency in the election, while TLP’s Mufti Abid secured 23,981 votes.

With all eyes set on the vacant National Assembly seat in Karachi, PML-N, PTI, MQM-P, PSP, ANP and other parties have announced to contest by-poll and various candidates are busy in running their election campaign.

The most prominent candidates among those who are running for the NA-249 seat included Mustafa Kamal of the PSP and Miftah Ismail from the PML-N.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced to hold the by-polls on April 29.

