KARACHI: In a unique way of electioneering, former finance minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Miftah Ismail has launched a candy election campaign for the upcoming by-elections in Karachi’s NA-249 constituency.

PML-N candidate Miftah Ismail has been distributing candies among children while campaigning for the NA-249 Karachi by-election.

In pictures, it can be seen that a sugar candy was wrapped in the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader’s name. The packaging also has an image of the ex-finance minister’s face.

The PML-N candidate in a statement said he was giving candies to children because it is his ancestral business. “My father and grandfather had companies [of candies and biscuits].”

Read More: PTI, MQM-P write to ECP to change NA-249 Karachi-by-poll date

With all eyes set on the vacant National Assembly seat in Karachi, PML-N, PTI, MQM-P, PSP, ANP and other parties have announced to contest by-poll and various candidates have submitted their nomination papers.

At least 55 candidates hailing from different parties have submitted their nomination forms to contest by-polls on NA-249.

The most prominent among those who had submitted the nominations included Mustafa Kamal of the PSP and Miftah Ismail from the PML-N.

The NA-249 seat fell vacant after PTI MNA Faisal Vawda resigned as a member of the lower house of Parliament to contest elections for Senate.

Faisal Vawda, who won the seat in the 2018 general election, polled 35,349 votes, beating PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif by a small margin of 723 votes. Sharif had bagged 34,981 votes in the constituency in the election, while TLP’s Mufti Abid secured 23,981 votes.

Comments

comments