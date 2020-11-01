‘Opposition made failed attempt to attack country’s politics, economy’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said on Sunday that the opposition parties made failed attempt to attack national politics and economy, ARY News reported.

Murad Saeed, while addressing a press conference today, said that the opposition leaders had sought NRO in return of supporting Financial Action Task Force (FATF) law. The federal minister said that he was still waiting for a response over their meeting with Indian lobbyist and its agenda.

“Pakistan was made a safe state by border fencing and enemies faced failure for spreading terror.” He said that they met the Indian lobbyist to target security institutions and hailing certified thieves as champions.

Saeed said some people give priority to themselves over the country. He added that on February 27, every Pakistani became victorious when the armed forces effectively responded the Indian aggression.

Read: Opposition wants to see Pakistan on FATF blacklist: Murad Saeed

The opposition leaders wanted to spread confusion about Pakistan’s victory, said Saeed, adding that they will not be allowed to distort the historical facts.

The federal minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan has done everything for the country by adopting effective policies.

PM’s strategy to curb coronavirus pandemic was highly praised across the globe. The premier also highlighted the cases of Palestine and Kashmir at UN and exposed Narendra Modi’s Hindutva ideology before the world.

He was of the view that conspiracies are being made against Pakistan, but it will be foiled by the nationals with unity. Murad Saeed announced that he will depart for Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) for running the electoral campaign.

