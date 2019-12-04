Murad Saeed reveals Rs8.3 bln spent on security of Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Wednesday revealed that approximately Rs8.3 billion funds were spent on the security of former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif from the national treasury, ARY News reported.

Murad Saeed detailed that more than Rs2.14 billion funds had been spent on Sharif’s residence Jati Umra during the last five years. The expenditure of Shehbaz Sharif’s five camp officer, private visits, special plane and house was an additional burden on the national treasury, he added.

It has been exposed that corruption money was being transferred in land cruisers amid VIP protocol by Sharifs, slammed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) minister.

شہبازشریف کےسیکورٹی پرقومی خزانےسے 830 کروڑ،جاتی عمرہ پرپچھلےپانچ سال عوام کے214کروڑ13لاکھ خرچ ہوئے۔وزیراعظم ہاوس کے علاوہ ذاتی5گھربھی کیمپ آفسسز۔ذاتی دورے،خصوصی جہاز،گھر کےخرچےاسکےعلاوہ ہیں اب انکشاف ہواکہ کرپشن کاپیسہ بلٹ پروف لینڈکروزرمیں بھراجاتااورپروٹوکول میں منتقل ہوتارہا — Murad Saeed (@MuradSaeedPTI) December 4, 2019

Earlier, Murad Saeed had strongly criticised the past rulers on November 14, saying that questioning the condition of a common man is worthless as the previous rulers had failed to even construct a single hospital in the last 35 years to get proper medical treatment.

Read: NAB takes back petition for suspension of bail to Shehbaz Sharif in SC

Murad Saeed, while speaking on the floor of National Assembly today, said that the central characters of money laundering including former finance minister Ishaq Dar, son-in-law of Shehbaz Sharif, Hasan and Hussain Nawaz are absconding, who did not return to the country.

He said that the student wing of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is celebrating its foundation day today and the youth of the country joined politics with some dreams. The youth of the nation dreamt of uniting Pakistan, he added.

“We wished for giving respect to vote but I personally prefer to give respect to the voter who is deprived of food, job and education.”

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had stopped his ministers from running politics on anyone’s health condition. He said that the former premier Nawaz Sharif had faced imprisonment following the verdict of the Supreme Court (SC) which also declared him ineligibility.

Comments

comments