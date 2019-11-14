Murad Saeed censures past rulers over neglecting healthcare sector

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Thursday strongly criticised the past rulers, saying that questioning the condition of a common man is worthless as the previous rulers had failed to even construct a single hospital in the last 35 years to get proper medical treatment.

Murad Saeed, while speaking on the floor of National Assembly today, said that the central characters of money laundering including former finance minister Ishaq Dar, son-in-law of Shehbaz Sharif, Hasan and Hussain Nawaz are absconding, who did not return to the country.

He said that the student wing of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is celebrating its foundation day today and the youth of the country joined politics with some dreams. The youth of the nation dreamt of uniting Pakistan, he added.

Read: Arch-rivals of past have joined hands to save corruption: Murad Saeed

“We wished for giving respect to vote but I personally prefer to give respect to the voter who is deprived of food, job and education.”

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had stopped his ministers from running politics on anyone’s health condition. He said that the former premier Nawaz Sharif had faced imprisonment following the verdict of the Supreme Court (SC) which also declared him ineligibility.

Pointing towards the PML-N leaders, Saeed questioned them whether they are preferring the improvement of health of Nawaz Sharif or the money. He asked them to give guarantee of Mr Sharif to let him go abroad for his treatment.

Read: NHA to soon achieve revenue target of Rs100 billion, says Murad Saeed

“A person had lost his life on the floor of a hospital in Lahore, whereas, people are dying of rabies due to shortage of vaccines in Sindh. A common man is seeking an answer from the past rulers over neglecting healthcare facilities in the country. The past rulers couldn’t even construct a hospital despite being in power for the last 35 years where they can get proper medical treatment.”

The minister praised PM Imran Khan over echoing the voice of Kashmiris in the United Nations (UN) and highlighting the Madinah-styled state in the United States (US). He added that Pakistan had been imposed $1.2 billion fine in Karkey case which was recently resolved under the leadership of PM Khan.

He revealed that Pakistanis will get another good news in Reko Diq case soon which would save the country from facing the financial loss of $6 billion.

Comments

comments