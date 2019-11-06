Arch-rivals of past have joined hands to save corruption: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Criticizing the opposition parties for using religious and Sindh cards, Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed has said that the arch-rivals of the past shook hands just save their corruption, ARY News reported.

Addressing the Senate session, Murad Saeed said that there was no similarity or common ground among the opposition parties except corruption and added that they united only to conceal their mega corruption.

He said that children were dying of starvation and dog-bite in Sindh but the leadership of the ruling party in the province was indulged in looting the national exchequer.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had enjoyed perks for 35 years as chairman Kashmir Committee but did nothing for the cause of Kashmir.

Read More: PM terms ‘Azadi March’ blackmailing tactic, spurns NRO chances

Earlier on October 28, terming the Azadi March as a blackmailing tactic of opposition parties, Prime Minister Imran Khan had categorically stated that no NRO will be granted to the corrupt elements, no matter even if they hold the march or resort to any other blackmailing.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of Baba Guru Nanak University in Nankana Sahib, he had said the organizers of the march were scared of the successes of the government. The PM had regretted the purpose of anti-government protest is to create hindrance in the implementation of government’s policies which had started yielding positive results.

