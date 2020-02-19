Murad Saeed reacts over Sindh govt’s move to keep funds for neutering dogs

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Wednesday has strongly reacted over Sindh government’s move to keep 970 millions for neutering stray dogs in the province.

In his tweet, Murad Saeed said, funds have been kept but no mentoring system has been evolved yet.

The minister claimed now the funds will be embezzled for personal use.

Earlier on January 29, a teenager was hospitalised in critical condition after being mauled by stray dogs in Khairpur district on Wednesday.

13-year-old Fida Hussain was bitten by stray dogs in the Kot Diji town of the district.

Read More: 60 fall victim to dog-bite in Kandhkot

The victim was shifted to the Kot Diji Taluka Hospital for medical attention. His family members, however, had lamented that the hospital administration denied him an anti-rabies vaccine and had forced them to buy it from outside out of their own pocket.

They had alleged the medical superintendent of the medical facility threatened to send off their child when they tried to protest non-provision of the vaccine.

Comments

comments