60 fall victim to dog-bite in Kandhkot

KASHMORE: As many as 60 people were injured after being bitten by stray dogs during the last 24 hours in Kandhkot, Sindh, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to sources, the victims of dog-bite were rushed to Tangwani Rural Health Centre for the anti-rabies vaccine.

Confirming the report, the hospital’s MS Dr Maqbool Ahmed said that at least 60 people, including women and children, were brought to the medical facility after being bitten by stray dogs in the city.

He said that all dog-bite victims have been administered the anti-rabies vaccine.

Last year on December 11, six-year-old boy Hasnain, whose face was mutilated by stray dogs’ bites in Larkana, had breathed his last at the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) Karachi.

Hasnain had been under treatment at the NICH, where he had undergone multiple face surgeries.

According to the Director NICH, Dr Jamal, the boy had succumbed to his wounds at the hospital due to infection. His body had been handed over to the heirs, he had continued.

