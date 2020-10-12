KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Monday that the Covid-19 positivity rate has risen above 4 per cent in Karachi in the last five days, urging people to cooperate with the authorities in following coronavirus precautionary measures.

Briefing National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan here in Islamabad, the chief minister told the meeting that Sindh has conducted 14,64,598 Covid-19 tests so far and the province conducting around 20,000 tests on a daily basis.

“2549 people have died from coronavirus in the province so far, while 4808 people are still under treatment as they battle against COVID-19,” said Murad, adding that the Covid-19 positive rate was recorded at 4.32 per cent in Karachi and 3.24 in Hyderabad in the last five days.

Read More: Mini smart lockdown imposed in Karachi, Islamabad, Azad Kashmir

He said that the Sindh government has sealed 224 restaurants across the province for violating Covid-19 sops and 20 wedding halls have been fined, 12 sealed while 97 were given a warning.

Pakistan Covid-19 tally

As many as 385 new cases of the coronavirus surfaced across the country over the past 24 hours, taking the nationally tally of infections to 319,317.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), some 26, 951 samples were tested, out of which 385 turned out to be positive. Ten coronavirus patients died during the previous 24 hours.

The total number of people dying from complications caused by the highly contagious disease has reached 6,580. Around 304,185 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan with over 90 per cent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

There are 8,552 active cases of Covid-19 in the country. O the total patients, 491 are said to be in critical condition. A total of 38,847,96 tests have been conducted so far.

