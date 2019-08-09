Mureed Abbas and Khizar Hayyat murder case to be tried in ATC

KARACHI: Investigation Officers working on the murder cases of anchorperson Mureed Abbas and Khizar Hayyat who were killed in the recent past have announced that the case will be presented and heard in the Anti-Terrorism Court, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) at the helm of the investigations had added charges of terrorism in the charge sheet along with the charges that existed beforehand.

The police maintain that the second person killed with Mureed Abbas, Khizar Hayyat was slain in broad daylight in front of onlookers which struck fear in the masses.

They also added that Mureed’s murder has petrified people in the media industry from trusting individuals with their hard-earned money.

Read More: Court orders police to present challan into Mureed Abbas killing on August 9

7 charges of the Anti-Terrorism Act have now been made part of the case and ongoing investigations and proceedings with regards to the homicide.

The IO was of the view that the double murder comes within the ambit of terrorism.

“Mureed Abbas was murdered inside a building, while another person was murdered on the road, which caused a sense of fear among the residents of the area,” he added.

On July 9, suspect Atif gunned down TV anchorperson Mureed Abbasi, 34 and Khizar Hayat, 45 over a monetary dispute in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) and then attempted suicide.

