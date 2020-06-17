Mureed Abbas murder: Court grants bail to Adil Zaman

KARACHI: An additional district and sessions judge on Wednesday granted bail to Adil Zaman, brother of the prime suspect in the high-profile murder case of anchorperson Mureed Abbas.

The judge directed the suspect to furnish a surety bond of Rs50,000 to secure his release.

The court approved his bail in an illegal weapon possession case as he has already been granted bail in the murder case.

On July 9, 2019, suspect Atif gunned down TV anchorperson Mureed Abbas, 34 and Khizar Hayat, 45 over a monetary dispute in Defence Housing Authority (DHA), and then attempted suicide.

An anti-terrorism court had on Sept 30 dropped terrorism charges in the case and had sent the case back to a sessions court to conduct trial of accused Atif Zaman on charges of killing his two business partners.

