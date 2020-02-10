Mureed Abbas murder case: Adil Zaman files bail plea in SHC

KARACHI: Adil Zaman, the brother of prime suspect in Mureed Abbas murder case on Monday approached the Sindh High Court (SHC) for the bail, ARY News reported.

The SHC has served notices to the respondents including the prosecutor general Sindh to submit reply till February 13.

It may be noted that the trial court had rejected Adil Zaman’s bail plea.

On July 9, 2019, suspect Atif gunned down TV anchorperson Mureed Abbas, 34 and Khizar Hayat, 45 over a monetary dispute in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) and then attempted suicide.

An anti-terrorism court had on Sept 30 dropped terrorism charges in the case and had sent the case back to a sessions court to conduct trial of accused Atif Zaman on charges of killing his two business partners.

Read more: Mureed Abbas murder case: Zara Abbas refuses to pardon Atif Zaman

Earlier, Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon had said that Mureed Abbas’ family was receiving threats.

Speaking to media, he had said directives have been issued for provision of protection to the family of the deceased anchorperson. The Karachi police chief said the police received a complaint about Mureed Abbas’ family receiving threats, after which directions were issued for provision of necessary security to the family.

