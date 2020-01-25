Mureed Abbas murder case: Zara Abbas refuses to pardon Atif Zaman

KARACHI: Atif Zaman, the prime accused in Mureed Abbas murder case on Saturday sought pardon from his wife Zara Abbas while appearing before the court for the hearing of the case, ARY News reported.

The hearing of the case was held at a local court in the Judicial Complex amid tight security in Karachi.

“I’m sorry”, Atif Zaman said to Zara Abbas, wife of deceased anchorperson Mureed Abbas, when he came face to face with her in the Judicial complex.

“Not me, neither Almighty Allah will grant you pardon”, she replied to Atif Zaman’s apology.

At the outset of the hearing, the honourable court showed resentment over non-presence of the lawyers of the accused named in the case, as it failed to indict them on the third continuous court appearance.

The court while fixing February 1 to indict the accused in the case, ordered to handover the vehicle of the accused used in the murder to the bank.

An anti-terrorism court had on Sept 30 dropped terrorism charges in the double murder case of anchorperson Mureed Abbas and his friend Khizar Hayat and sent the case back to a sessions court to conduct trial of accused Atif Zaman on charges of killing his two business partners.

