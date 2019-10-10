‘Suspects are influential’: Mureed Abbas’ wife fears for her life

KARACHI: The wife of slain anchorperson Mureed Abbas, who is not satisfied with the ongoing investigations in his husband’s murder case, says the suspects are ‘influential’.

Zara Abbas, Mureed’s wife, said she fears for her life and despite giving applications seeking protection from the authorities, no one responded to her as yet.

She complained regarding the delay in the arrest of murder suspect Atif Zaman while pointing out that his office staff was not even investigated in the case, due to which the entire network behind the scam could not be caught by the police.

Mureed’s wife also referred to the assault on the investigation officer soon after the arrest of Atif Zaman, stressing that the suspects are ‘influential’ and her own life is in danger as well.

A police officer, Sub Inspector Ghous Alam, working on the Mureed Abbas murder case sustained serious injuries in a targeted attack on Wednesday.

Ghous Alam had arrested Atif Zaman, a key accused of the high profile twin murder case of television anchorperson Mureed Abbas and Khizar Hayat, three hours before the attack.

According to reports, sub-inspector Ghous Alam is posted at the investigation department of the South Zone police and was working on scores of major cases.

