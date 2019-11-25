KARACHI: A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team on Monday raided a DHA office of Atif Zaman, the prime suspect in the double murder case of news anchor Mureed Abbas and Khizar Hayat and took into custody documents in connection with its probe into a tyre business fraud, ARY News reported.

Sources relayed the bureau team raided the accused’s office located in the Badr Commercial area of Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

During an hour-long search, it took into custody documents in connection with its ongoing probe into the financial scam, they added.

NAB chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal had issued directives for launching an inquiry against anchorperson Mureed Abbas’ murderer Atif Zaman on August 24 over his involvement in extracting billions of rupees from people on the pretext of giving them double profit by investing in the tyre business.

He directed the NAB Karachi director-general to launch an inquiry after the police requested the bureau to intervene in the case.

On July 9, suspect Atif gunned down TV anchorperson Mureed Abbasi, 34 and Khizar Hayat, 45 over a monetary dispute in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) and then attempted suicide.

Comments

comments