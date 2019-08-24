Mureed Abbas murder: NAB okays inquiry against Atif Zaman

KARACHI: The National Accountability of Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has directed to launch an inquiry against anchorperson Mureed Abbas murderer Atif Zaman, who was involved for extracting billions of rupees from people on the pretext of giving double profit, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has directed NAB Karachi’s director-general to launch an inquiry after the police requested to intervene in the case.

On July 9, suspect Atif gunned down TV anchorperson Mureed Abbasi, 34 and Khizar Hayat, 45 over a monetary dispute in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) and then attempted suicide.

Investigation Officers working on the murder cases of anchorperson Mureed Abbas and Khizar Hayyat who were killed in the recent past had announced on August 9 that the case will be presented and heard in the anti-terrorism court (ATC).

Earlier on Wednesday, the police submitted challan of the murder case of TV anchor Mureed Abbas and other two persons was submitted before the administrative judge of the anti-terrorism court (ATC).

According to the challan, the prime suspect Atif Zaman had claimed to get a bigger amount of money at the day of the incident and asked his employee, Usama, to return the investment of all persons.

Zaman was involved in doing fake tire business in Karachi and he was used to extract money from innocent people on the name of double profit.

Moreover, the wife of Mureed Abbas, Zaara Abbas, had expressed her suspicion over Atif Zaman before the occurrence of the incident and also presented an audio call recording between her husband and the prime suspect, who is allegedly involved in grabbing a bigger amount of money by various people.

Police investigators have also included statements of 35 people including eyewitnesses in the challan.

