Murtaza Wahab urges caution as COVID-19 positivity rate goes above 7pc in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab has said on Saturday that the Covid-19 positivity rate has risen above 7per cent in Sindh, urging people to cooperate with the authorities in following coronavirus precautionary measures.

“Cases are rapidly rising in winter and the COVID-19 positivity rate has jumped to 7.5pc”, Wahab said in his statement.

Murtaza Wahab recalled that the COVID-19 positivity rate was 2.5pc in the first wave of the pandemic and remained intact as masses were following SOPs. Ruling out the impression of elimination of the virus from Pakistan, he urged people to strictly ensure adherence to the SOPs to contain deadly virus spread.

He called for ensuring a balance between business and precautionary measures to fight the virus.

The statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has shown that 2,165 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 more deaths were recorded across the country during the last 24 hours.

Read more: Visitors barred from entering CM House Sindh amid rising COVID-19 cases

Meanwhile, visitors had been barred from entering the Chief Minister House Sindh in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the province.

The directives came after a fresh advisory haD been issued for the chief minister’s house on Friday.

Under the new guidelines, wearing a facemask is mandatory within the CM House besides strict instructions for the employees to use hand sanitizers and maintain social distancing.

Comments

comments