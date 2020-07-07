Sindh govt fulfills promise by publicising ‘verified’ JIT reports: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: The spokesperson of Sindh government, Murtaza Wahab, has said that the promise to publicise ‘verified’ Joint Investigation Team (JIT) reports over judicial orders was fulfilled, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Murtaza Wahab claimed that the federal minister Ali Zaidi has recently conducted a press conference where he only talked about the speculations being made on social media platforms.

He said that all government documents would have contained signatures and stamps, whereas, nobody could claim for having a JIT report with only four signatures.

He said that there were seven members in a JIT who would sign on a final report. It was the authority of the government to constitute a JIT and its report will be signed by its head first.

The head of a JIT would submit the report to the Ministry of Interior, he added. Murtaza Wahab said that a seven-member JIT had been consituted in Uzair Baloch case and the provincial government publicised ‘verified’ JIT reports signed by seven members.

He said that Ali Zaidi has admitted that he did not possess an official document and it should be questioned from where he is getting the documents.

The spokesperson said that fake documents were also generated in past in order to defame different personalities.

Earlier on Monday, nefarious Lyari gangster Uzair Baloch, Nisar Morai and Baldia Factory Fire incident’s Joint Investigation Team (JIT) reports had been made public by Sindh government.

According to details, the reports had been released by Sindh’s ministry for interior and are currently available on their website.

