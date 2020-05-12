Murtaza Wahab urges national unity to defeat COVID-19

KARACHI: Sindh government spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab said on Tuesday that there was a dire need of unity and identical narrative to defeat the coronavirus, ARY News reported.

“It is the time to fight corona, and not each other,” said Murtaza Wahab while addressing a press conference along with provincial minister Taimur Talpur.

Responding to allegations leveled by the federal minister against provincial govt, Murtaza Wahab said that people across Pakistan come to Sindh for treatment. He said that the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) of Sindh has been recognized by the world and ranked sixth in Asia.

“This is the manifestation of our hard work, sincerity and commitment with the people of Sindh.” We believe in serving people instead of doing political point-scoring,” he said and added the provincial govt got administrative control of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease (NICVD) in 2011 and they [Sindh govt] spread the project to other parts of Sindh.

“We established NICVD in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpir and other cities of Sindh. People from across Pakistan came here [NICVD] for the treatment purchase,” he added.

Responding to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s comments about the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) no longer being the federation’s party, he said, “We were, are and always will be the federation’s party.”

He went on to say that Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but he didn’t pay a visit to Sindh during the pandemic.

Murtaza Wahab urged people to take coronavirus seriously as it is not just a flu, but a deadly disease.

