Sindh cabinet raises concerns over rise in crimes: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information, Murtaza Wahab, said on Wednesday that the Sindh cabinet members expressed concerns over a surge in crime rate on some issues, ARY News reported.

Murtaza Wahab, while addressing a press conference after the provincial cabinet session, said that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was briefed over law and order by top police officials.

He said that the Inspector General (IG) Sindh Police apprised the chief minister for the ongoing efforts of the forces for maintaining law and order. The cabinet members expressed concerns over the rise in crimes on some issues briefed by the police chief.

The provincial government permitted Sindh Police authorities to purchase small weapons.

“We have to improve our police performance in order to restore the law and order. We also want to make Sindh a narcotics-free province. The authorities will take immediate action against any officer found lenient to the elements selling drugs. The black sheep involved in drug peddling should be spotted. The cabinet has sought a report from the police department over the progress of anti-narcotics actions.”

The adviser said that the chief minister issued strict directives for initiating action against drug peddlers and illegal factories. He said that the local police will coordinate with concerned authorities to seize illegal factories and it is the responsibility of the police department that the seized factories should not be opened again.

Moreover, the provincial government has decided to allocate 0.5 per cent job quota for transgender persons in every institution.

Wahab announced that the cabinet has approved the regulations of Amal Umer Act besides ordering health department to collect data of all hospitals across the province. He detailed that the Sindh government will bear the financial expenses of its citizens under the Injured Persons’ Act admitted to any hospital.

Earlier, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah chaired a session of the provincial cabinet which was attended by the chief secretary, provincial ministers, advisers, police chief and other high-level officials.

The agenda of the cabinet session was finalised to hold discussions over government jobs’ quota for transgender persons, Aman Health Service, Injured Persons Compulsory Medical Treatment Act, Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Act, alternative energy policies and other matters.

